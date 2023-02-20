Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Tourney Team Preview: Orono

After earning a third-place state tournament finish in 2022, Orono has been a top team in Class A and is not going to be a team that goes down easily.

Orono running to the bench to celebrate their goal.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 20, 2023 05:43 PM

Section 5A

No. 5 Orono

20-3-4

Coach: Larry Olimb (First Season with Orono Girls)

Players to Watch: G Celia Dahl, F Zoe Lopez, F Madelyn Kimbrel, D Grace Bickett, F Macy Rasmussen, F Kali Schmidt

Second State Tournament Appearance (2022)

Last Appearance: 2022 (Third Place)

After earning a third-place state tournament finish in 2022, Orono has been a top team in Class A and is not going to be a team that goes down easily. The Spartans have a couple changes compared to their year last season, with one of them being a coaching change. Orono was led by Sean Fish in 2021-22 and now has Larry Olimb, a former Warroad and University of Minnesota standout, at the helm in 2022-23.

The Spartans have played a good schedule, earning multiple impressive wins and a couple of good ties as well. Orono has earned wins over Class AA teams Blake and Holy Family, along with wins over top Class A teams like Mound Westonka/SWC and the Academy of Holy Angels. They don’t have any surprising losses, and have a couple of good ties which include tying No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown along with ties against Class AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

To get back to the state tournament, second-seeded Orono first posted a dominant 7-0 performance over Pine City Area in the quarterfinals. They then had to face-off against Mound Westonka/SWC, who is a tough opponent, but they came out victorious, 3-1. Lastly, they then had to matchup against No. 1-seeded Holy Angels and the Spartans would come out with a huge 4-0 shutout win.

Orono has Celia Dahl in goal, which has been a huge asset for the team. Dahl, who is committed to play Division III hockey this fall at Endicott College, is a Senior Goalie of the Year semifinalist and a top netminder in the state. She has a .933-save percentage with a 1.21 goals-against-average this year with a massive 11 shutouts. She is a big reason why Orono is currently on a 10-game win streak (their last non-win was a tie on Jan. 10, last loss was on Dec. 30). The Spartans haven’t lost a game yet in 2023 and have outscored their opponents by a 59-8 margin over their last ten match-ups

Orono is led this year by sophomore Zoe Lopez, who has 46 points over 27 games, which includes a whopping 34 goals. Freshman Maddy Kimbrel is second in total points with 43, while junior defender Grace Bickett has had a big season as well. Macy Rasmussen and Kali Schmidt have been big reasons for the Spartan’s success too. Orono is deep team that can contribute scoring from all of their lines out on the ice. It will be interesting to see though how so many young players will do at the state tournament against teams that have lots of upperclassmen. There are a lot of freshmen and sophomores on this team, and not many juniors and seniors.

Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0384.jpg
Proctor/Hermantown's Reese Heitzman (21) tries to keep the puck from Orono’s Alex Paulsen (15) Orono’s Kailey Niccum (29) and during the first period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Ranked Wins: RV-A Cloquet Esko Carlton (2-0, Nov. 26), RV-A Chisago Lakes (8-0, Dec. 1), RV-AA North Wright County (3-0, Dec. 3), RV-A Minneapolis (11-0, Dec. 19), No. 16AA Northfield (6-5, Jan. 7), No. 17AA Blake (4-3, Jan. 21), RV-A Minneapolis (7-0, Jan. 26), No. 8AA Holy Family (2-1, Feb. 2), No. 7A Mound Westonka/SWC (3-1, Feb. 14), No. 4 Academy of Holy Angels (4-0, Feb. 17)

Ranked Losses: No. 1A Warroad (3-1, Nov. 19), No. 4 Academy of Holy Angels (2-1, Dec. 15), No. 14A Mound Westonka/SWC (2-1, Dec. 28)

Ranked Ties: No. 10A Simley (2-2, Nov. 12), No. 2A Proctor/Hermantown (2-2, Dec. 10), No. 4A South St. Paul (3-3, Jan. 6), No. 10AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-5, Jan. 10)

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
