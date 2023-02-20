Tourney Team Preview: Minnetonka

Section 2AA

No. 1 Minnetonka Skippers

25-2-0

Coach: Tracy Cassano

Players to Watch: #9 F Ava Lindsay, #15 D Josie Hemp, #7 F Grace Sadura, #1 G Layla Hemp

ADVERTISEMENT

9th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

3 State Championships

Minnetonka took a one-goal lead into the third period of last year’s state championship game against Andover, only for the Huskies to tie the game and go on to score the winning goal with less than two minutes left in regulation.

The Skippers only lost three seniors from their 2022 roster and returned with a vengeance this year against one of the state’s toughest schedules. Minnetonka has 12 wins over ranked opponents this season and its only two losses are against No. 3AA Andover and No. 5AA Edina – both teams that it has also beat this season. Additionally, every game on the team’s schedule was against a Class AA opponent.

This year’s team is again loaded with talent, led by a pair of Ms. Hockey semifinalists and University of Minnesota commits in forward Ava Lindsay and defender Josie Hemp. Lindsay, a University of Minnesota commit, leads the team with 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) and five game-winning goals up front and Hemp has 38 points (9 goals, 29 assists) as a dual-threat from the blue line.

Another senior forward, Grace Sadura, led the state tournament with 4 goals last season and has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) this season. The UMD commit is just one of a crop of solid scorers for the Skippers – they have nine players with at least 20 points this season – that have outscored opponents 132-24 this year and earned a fifth straight trip to St. Paul.

That depth makes it very difficult to keep Minnetonka off the scoresheet. In the Section 2AA championship against No. 8 Holy Family, sophomore forward Senja Leeper had a pair of goals to lead the team to a 4-0 win despite the Fire holding Lindsay, Sadura and Hemp off the scoresheet entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also critical to the Skippers’ success has been the sophomore goaltending tandem of Layla Hemp and Ashlyn Hazlett. They’ve got a combined .941 save percentage and 13 shutouts on the year, with Hemp getting the start in both the section semifinals and championship.

Special teams have also been buzzing for Minnetonka. The power play is running at over 30% and the penalty kill has given up only seven goals against all season at a 91.7% kill success rate.

The western Twin Cities suburb has twice lost in the state championship game, including last year’s thriller with Andover, since winning three-straight titles from 2011 to 2013. The Skippers also took third place in 2019 after losing to eventual state champion Edina 2-1 in the semifinals. Minnetonka has played for a state title in five of its eight total state tournament appearances.

Ranked No. 1 in the state in every poll since the new year, Minnetonka hasn’t lost in over a month and has beaten just about everybody that’s anybody this season. That’s why the Skippers earned the top seed at the state tournament.

Their path to the state championship starts with unseeded No. 11 Centennial/Spring Lake Park and would go through either the 5-seed/No. 10 Moorhead, or 4-seed/No. 4 Gentry Academy – the only top five team in the state that Minnetonka didn’t play during the regular season – in the semifinals. A potential rematch against 2-seed/No. 3 Andover in the state championship game is possible, as is another top five matchup against 3-seed/No.5 Edina. One of those two teams has ended the Skippers’ quest for a state title in each of the last four state tournaments.

Minnetonka absolutely has the firepower and two-way ability to win their first state championship in a decade, but the road to a state title will be as difficult as ever and likely require conquering some past demons along the way.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 16AA Roseville/Mahtomedi (8-0, Nov. 16), No. 7AA Stillwater (5-0, Nov. 19), No. 10 Moorhead (2-1 OTW, Dec. 3), No. 5AA Edina (4-2, Dec. 10), No. 2AA Hill-Murray (2-1 OTW, Dec. 17), No. 6AA Maple Grove (3-2, Dec. 26; 3-1, Jan. 28), No. 3AA Andover (4-2, Dec. 27), No. 8AA Holy Family (3-1, Dec. 28; 4-0, Feb. 17), No. 19 North Wright County (2-0, Jan. 7; 5-0, Jan. 31)

Ranked Losses: No. 3AA Andover (4-3, Nov. 22), No. 5AA Edina (3-0, Jan. 14)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranked Ties: N/A

