High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Tourney Team Preview: Luverne

How many points will Kamryn Van Batavia finish her high school career with, and will Luverne get its first state tournament win?

Luverne forward Payton Behr (15) moves the puck against Proctor/Hermantown in the second period of the State Class A quarterfinals Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
February 20, 2023 05:44 PM

Section 3A

No. 10 Luverne Cardinals

21-6-0

Coach: Todd Sandbulte

Players to Watch: #14 F Kamryn Van Batavia, #10 F Payton Behr, #11 F Ellisyn Van Batavia, #4 F Izzy Steensma, #9 D Mallory Nelson, #1 G Mallory Von Tersch

5th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

0 State Championships

The first team to seal a state tournament berth, Luverne makes the trek to St. Paul with questions yet to be answered. How many points will Kamryn Van Batavia finish her high school career with and will Luverne get its first state tournament win?

If you haven’t been following southwestern Minnesota hockey for the past six years, you might have missed the story of “KVB.” Well, she’s only gone and scored 450-odd points while you were away. That earns her a spot in the ranks of Minnesota’s all-time great scorers. Van Batavia, a Minnesota State commit, scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Cardinals blanked No. 17A New Ulm 4-0 in the Section 3A championship last week.

Van Batavia’s younger sister, Ellisyn, is a seventh-grader with 33 points this season and they’re joined offensively by high-scoring sophomore Payton Behr. Behr has played in the state tournament the last three years with Luverne and is ahead of KVB’s scoring pace with 149 points so far in her first three high school seasons.

Senior goalie Mallory Von Tersch has played nearly every game of the season for Luverne in net after playing mostly as a defender last year. She has a solid .916 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average.

A hockey player wearing a red and white jersey skates in a game.
Minnesota Girls
Luverne's Kamryn Van Batavia could become Minnesota's all-time leading scorer
The Luverne senior currently sits at third place in all-time points scored in Minnesota girls hockey history. The Minnesota State commit currently leads the entire state in goals scored in 2022-23.
February 13, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Luverne has consistently made the state tournament in recent years, but the Cardinals have yet to earn a win on the big stage. In four trips to St. Paul, Luverne is 0-7 and has faced extremely tough matchups. The Cardinals have lost to the eventual state champion in the quarterfinals of three of their four state tournament appearances.

The Cardinals haven’t played a particularly strong schedule, but they can compete with some of the Class A tournament qualifiers, as evidenced by wins over New Ulm and No. 12A Dodge County, as well as one-goal losses to No. 13A Mankato East, twice, and No. 14A Albert Lea. Credit to Luverne for scheduling a game against No. 1A Warroad, even if it ended in a 10-0 defeat.

Whether or not the firepower against weaker opponents will translate to the quality of competition they’ll face in St. Paul is an open question. It will take a tremendous effort and, likely, a mammoth goaltending performance for Luverne to make noise at the X.

(Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings)

Ranked Wins: No. 17A New Ulm (4-1, Nov. 15; 4-1, Jan. 19; 4-0, Feb. 14), No. 12A Dodge County (3-2, Jan. 21)

Ranked Losses: No. 13A Mankato East (4-3, Dec. 10; 2-1, Dec. 28), No. 14A Albert Lea (3-2, Jan. 10), No. 1A Warroad (10-0, Jan. 14),

Ranked Ties: N/A

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
