High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Tourney Team Preview: Lakeville North

lakeville north girls hockey logo.jpg
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
February 20, 2023 05:39 PM

Section 1AA

Lakeville North Panthers

21-7-0

Coach: Buck Kochevar

Players to Watch: No. 22 Addie Bowlby, Jr., F (23-25—48; Sacred Heart commit); No. 6 Gracie Hanson, Jr., F (19-25—44); No. 00 Kaia Weiland, 8th, G (12-2-0, 1.80 GAA, .917 save pct., 3 shutouts).

State tournament appearances: 5

Last Appearance: 2014

State championships: 0

The state tournament will be a new experience for this group of Panthers, some of whom had yet to start elementary school the last time North played at state.

In fact, playing in a section championship game was new for many of North’s players. The last time the Panthers were in a section final was 2019, when they lost to Farmington in overtime.

This time, they built a 4-1 lead through two periods against No. 17 Northfield, then held off a late charge by the Raiders to pull out a 5-3 win with an empty-net goal last Thursday in Owatonna.

No. 15-ranked North’s schedule was built for this time of the year, though. The Panthers played 11 games against ranked teams this year, going 6-5-0 in those matchups, including a win against No. 12-ranked Lakeville South, two against No. 14 Apple Valley and two against No. 17 Northfield.

The Panthers bring a five-game winning streak into state; they won their three Section 1AA tournament games by a combined score of 21-4. Eighth-grade goalie Kaia Weiland backstopped the semifinal and championship-game victories. She has split time this season with junior Addison Oettinger.

Oettinger is 9-5-0 with a 1.90 GAA, a .905 save percentage and six shutouts. Weiland is 12-2-0 with a 1.80 GAA, a .917 save pct. and three shutouts.

Up front, North is led by Addie Bowlby, a junior forward who is committed to Division I Sacred Heart. Bowlby has 23 goals and 48 points, including three short-handed goals. Junior Gracie Hanson had a sensational section tournament, recording 11 points in three games. She has 19 goals and 44 points for the season.

North didn’t receive a seed in this week’s state tournament. It will open play at 1 p.m. Thursday against No. 3-seeded Edina.

(Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings)

Ranked Wins: No. 12AA Lakeville South (4-0, Dec. 15); No. 14AA Apple Valley (3-2, Dec. 17; 4-3, Feb. 2); No. 17AA Northfield (2-1, Dec. 20; 5-3, Feb. 16); No. 11A Crookston (3-2, Dec. 27).

Ranked Losses: No. 10AA Moorhead (4-2, Nov. 12); No. 12AA Lakeville South (3-1, Jan. 28); No. 20AA Roseau (4-1, Nov. 11); No. 1A Warroad (10-0, Dec. 26); No. 3A Proctor/Hermantown (5-2, Dec. 28).

Ranked Ties: none.

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
