Tourney Team Preview: Edina

Section 6AA

No. 5 Edina

21-4-2

Coach: Sami Cowger

Players to Watch: #41 G Uma Corneia, #10 F Hannah Halverson, #15 F Whitney Horton, #12 F Lorelai Nelson

13th Appearance

Last Appearance: 2022

4 State Championships

Edina sneaks up on no one. As the 3-seed in the state tournament, the Hornets will face unseeded Lakeville North in the quarterfinals after rolling through the Section 6AA tournament and beating No. 13 Blake 4-0 in the final.

A powerhouse in recent years, Edina has 4 state titles in the last six years – including back-to-back-to-back championships from 2017 to 2019 – and nine straight state tournament appearances.

The Hornets are backstopped by the most prolific goalie in Minnesota girls high school history, Uma Corniea. Corniea, a varsity starter since eighth grade who played two seasons with Breck before transferring to Edina, recently picked up her 100th career win. She has appeared in the state tournament all six years of her high school career and won three state championships. To put that dominance into perspective, last season was the first time since 2017 that Corniea didn’t play in a state championship game. This year, Corniea has a .958 save percentage and a 0.90 goals-against average.

Junior forward Hannah Halverson, a Wisconsin commit, leads the team in scoring with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) this season, closely followed by sophomore Whitney Horton with 34 points and ninth-grader Lorelai Nelson with 32 points.

Edina boasts a signature win over No. 1AA Minnetonka, the state tournament’s top seed, in January and wins over No. 2AA Hill-Murray, No. 1A Warroad and No. 3A Proctor/Hermantown. On the flip side, the Skippers beat the Hornets in their first meeting of the season in December and No. 3AA Andover has two wins over Edina this season.

The penalty kill has been key for the Hornets so far this year. They’ve allowed only six goals on more than 100 opponents’ power plays for a percentage in excess of 94%. The power play has performed solidly and is running at around 26% entering the state tournament.

The Hornets will face unseeded/No. 15AA Lakeville North in the quarterfinals and the Panthers have almost nothing to lose after making it back to the X for the first time since 2014. If Edina can win, it’s likely to face 2-seed/No. 3AA Andover in the semifinals. Those teams last met at the state tournament in the championship games of both 2021 and 2020.

Edina can hang with, and beat, the best teams in the state and has arguably the state’s best goaltender to keep them in tough contests. If they can make it to the final there’s no reason why they couldn’t win it all, but it’ll be a slugfest to get to that point.

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 7 Let’s Play Hockey Rankings): No. 12A Duluth Marshall (8-0, Nov. 18), No. 2AA Hill-Murray (3-1, Dec. 1), No. 8AA Holy Family (2-1 OTW, Dec. 3), No. 6AA Maple Grove (3-2, Dec. 17), No. 18AA Grand Rapids/Greenway (6-0, Dec. 26), No. 1A Warroad (2-1, Jan. 6), No. 19AA North Wright County (5-1, Jan. 10), No. 1AA Minnetonka (3-0, Jan. 14), No. 3AA Proctor/Hermantown (3-0, Jan. 19), No. 9AA Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-1, Jan. 26; 5-1, Feb. 15), No. 7AA Stillwater (3-1, Feb. 3), No. 13AA Blake (4-0, Feb. 17)

Ranked Losses: No. 3AA Andover (3-0, Nov. 12; 2-1, Dec. 28), No. 1AA Minnetonka (4-2, Dec. 10), No. 13AA Blake (1-0, Jan. 17),

Ranked Ties: No. 8AA Holy Family (1-1, Dec. 27), No. 19AA North Wright County (1-1, Feb. 4)

