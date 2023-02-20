Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Tourney Team Preview: Albert Lea

The Tigers were most recently ranked No. 14 in Class A after posting a 18-7-1 record so far this season.

Hockey players.
Proctor/Hermantown’s Mya Gunderson gets tangled up with Albert Lea’s Keira Erickson while going for the puck during their Class A state tournament quarterfinal game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 20, 2023 05:31 PM

Section 1A

No. 14 Albert Lea

18-7-1

Coach: Mark Goskeson

Players to Watch: D Mika Cichosz, F Morgan Goskeson, F Hanna Austinson, F Haley Austinson

ADVERTISEMENT

State tournament appearances: 2022, 2023

Last Appearance: 2022

State championships: 0

Albert Lea makes its way to the Xcel Energy Center for the second straight season, even after being the underdog in their section this season to Dodge County. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 3-2 in overtime in the Section 1A championship off a goal from sophomore defender Olivia Ellsworth.

The Tigers were most recently ranked No. 14 in Class A in the state of Minnesota after posting a 18-7-1 record so far this season. The Tigers had wins over other solid Class A teams, such as River Lakes, New Ulm, Dodge County, and state-bound Luverne this season, and the team even played a handful of games against Class AA opponents this year and had good results, such as tying Rosemount (who are headed to the Class AA state tournament), 2-2.

Sophomore Mika Cichosz leads the Tigers in points this season. The defender has 41 points in 26 games this year. Mogan Goskeson and sisters Hanna and Haley Austinson all have 30-plus points this season in 2022-23. Jayda Moyer and Rachel Doppelhammer have switched off playing in net and both have generally done quite well.

The thing about Albert Lea that will be a challenge for them is that they are a very young team. They have absolutely no seniors on the team this year, and the leading scorers are entirely underclassmen. They have heaps of eighth and ninth graders on the team, and even one seventh grader. Even though a lot of the team was able to experience the state tournament last year, it will be hard for such a young squad to break through senior heavy teams like Warroad. The Tigers have plenty of talent, it’s just simply young talent.

Albert Lea has outscored their opponents by a 125-41 margin this year, so goalscoring hasn’t really been an issue, and their goaltending has generally been good. The main issue they had against Dodge County in the Section 1A title game was generating shots on goal and offensive chances, which will likely be their struggle in their first match-up in St. Paul against Warroad. The Tigers will also need to stay out of the penalty box if they want a chance against the Warriors, as they took nine different minor penalties in the section championship game. Albert Lea’s penalty kill is good, but if they have too many infractions it will tire the team out which will completely change the dynamic of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Lea has plenty of talent, but will it be enough to get past the No. 1 team in Class A?

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 7 Let's Play Hockey Poll): No. 9A River Lakes (2-1, Nov. 19), RV-A New Ulm (2-0, Dec. 13), No. 15A Luverne (3-2, Jan. 10), No. 12 Dodge County (3-2, Feb. 16)

Ranked Losses: No. 14A Mankato East (1-0, Dec. 1), No. 11A Mound Westonka/SWC (4-1, Dec. 5), No. 6A Dodge County (4-2, Dec. 10), RV-AA Rosemount (4-0, Jan. 2), No. 17AA Northfield (4-1, Jan. 26)

Ranked Ties: None

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Andover vs Minnetonka_0589.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Breaking down the Minnesota girls state high school hockey tournament
Find out when and where all of the action will take place this week and who the favorites are to come out on top. Look for your favorite team's preview and outlook at state as well.
February 21, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player wears a navy blue Team USA jersey with the number four on it.
Minnesota Girls
Ellah Hause brings Team USA prestige to Minnesota Ms. Hockey finalists
Hause, a senior at Hill-Murray, is the lone defender to make the top-five finalists for the 2023 Ms. Hockey award.
February 21, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_0809.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Warroad's Rylee Bartz is dominating in Minnesota, just as she did in North Dakota
Bartz, playing on a prolific top line alongside Tayla Hendrickson and Kate Johnson, is Minnesota's top scorer this year.
February 21, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Warroad vs South St. Paul_0515.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney Team Preview: South St. Paul
The Packers have outscored opponents 119-37 this season and have great numbers on special teams – 31.2% on the power play and 94.4% on the penalty kill. They’ve given up only three power-play goals all season.
February 20, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson