Tourney Team Preview: Albert Lea

Section 1A

No. 14 Albert Lea

18-7-1

Coach: Mark Goskeson

Players to Watch: D Mika Cichosz, F Morgan Goskeson, F Hanna Austinson, F Haley Austinson

ADVERTISEMENT

State tournament appearances: 2022, 2023

Last Appearance: 2022

State championships: 0

Albert Lea makes its way to the Xcel Energy Center for the second straight season, even after being the underdog in their section this season to Dodge County. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 3-2 in overtime in the Section 1A championship off a goal from sophomore defender Olivia Ellsworth.

The Tigers were most recently ranked No. 14 in Class A in the state of Minnesota after posting a 18-7-1 record so far this season. The Tigers had wins over other solid Class A teams, such as River Lakes, New Ulm, Dodge County, and state-bound Luverne this season, and the team even played a handful of games against Class AA opponents this year and had good results, such as tying Rosemount (who are headed to the Class AA state tournament), 2-2.

Sophomore Mika Cichosz leads the Tigers in points this season. The defender has 41 points in 26 games this year. Mogan Goskeson and sisters Hanna and Haley Austinson all have 30-plus points this season in 2022-23. Jayda Moyer and Rachel Doppelhammer have switched off playing in net and both have generally done quite well.

The thing about Albert Lea that will be a challenge for them is that they are a very young team. They have absolutely no seniors on the team this year, and the leading scorers are entirely underclassmen. They have heaps of eighth and ninth graders on the team, and even one seventh grader. Even though a lot of the team was able to experience the state tournament last year, it will be hard for such a young squad to break through senior heavy teams like Warroad. The Tigers have plenty of talent, it’s just simply young talent.

Albert Lea has outscored their opponents by a 125-41 margin this year, so goalscoring hasn’t really been an issue, and their goaltending has generally been good. The main issue they had against Dodge County in the Section 1A title game was generating shots on goal and offensive chances, which will likely be their struggle in their first match-up in St. Paul against Warroad. The Tigers will also need to stay out of the penalty box if they want a chance against the Warriors, as they took nine different minor penalties in the section championship game. Albert Lea’s penalty kill is good, but if they have too many infractions it will tire the team out which will completely change the dynamic of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albert Lea has plenty of talent, but will it be enough to get past the No. 1 team in Class A?

Ranked Wins (Based on Feb. 7 Let's Play Hockey Poll): No. 9A River Lakes (2-1, Nov. 19), RV-A New Ulm (2-0, Dec. 13), No. 15A Luverne (3-2, Jan. 10), No. 12 Dodge County (3-2, Feb. 16)

Ranked Losses: No. 14A Mankato East (1-0, Dec. 1), No. 11A Mound Westonka/SWC (4-1, Dec. 5), No. 6A Dodge County (4-2, Dec. 10), RV-AA Rosemount (4-0, Jan. 2), No. 17AA Northfield (4-1, Jan. 26)

Ranked Ties: None