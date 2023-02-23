Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Tourney recap: A look back at Class A and how to watch AA games

Class A semifinals feature same teams, matchups as 2022 tournament

JW_0836.jpg
Orono forward Kali Schmidt (12) sends her shot wide just past Luverne goaltender Mallory Von Tersch (1) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM

ST. PAUL — The Class AA girls take to the ice with four quarterfinal matchups at the Xcel Energy Center.

Class AA quarterfinal games are being held on Thursday with games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. The semifinals will be on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 and 8 p.m. with the championship game on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Consolation games will be held on Friday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. while the third-place game will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

How to go, watch

Tickets for the games can be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets . Quarterfinals will be streamed live on NSPN.tv while the semifinals and title game will be streamed live on 45 TV ( Prep45 ).

Check out the full bracket, seedings and team previews on our tournament page.

mshsl page girls promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:34 PM

In Wednesday night's Class A play, reigning Class A champion Warroad and last year's runner-up Proctor/Hermantown remain on a collision course after victories at the Minnesota high school hockey tournament.

Orono took care of Luverne while South St. Paul and Fergus Falls played the game of the day, going scoreless until the Packers scored in double overtime to end the night.

Proctor/Hermantown hangs on

Proctor/Hermantown coach Emma Stauber said her Mirage team is battle tested, and after three straight trips to the Class A girls state hockey tournament, they should be.

Reese Heitzman scored two goals as second-seeded Proctor/Hermantown built a three-goal lead and then held on for a 4-3 victory over unseeded Mankato East in the tournament opener.

Orono trounces Luverne

Orono showed complete and total dominance in its afternoon quarterfinal matchup against Luverne, coming away with a 6-0 victory.

Maddy Kimbrel and Zoe Lopez each scored two goals. Orono limited Luverne to just 13 shots on net, all stopped by Celia Dahl.

"All three of our lines played really well. Celia Dahl in net, as always, was solid for us and had a great game," said Orono head coach Larry Olimb, who's in his first season with the team. "I was really proud of the effort. The girls played hard for each other and moved the puck well. A nice win against a very good Luverne team."

Albert Lea vs Warroad_0834.jpg
Albert Lea goaltender Jayda Moyer (2) deflects a shot by Warroad forward Rylee Bartz (6) in the first second Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Warroad sets record in rout

Top-seeded Warroad broke the girls state tournament record for most goals in a game and most combined goals between two teams in a 15-1 rout over Albert Lea. Both previous records, 13 goals by one team and 14 combined, were set by the Warriors in their 13-1 quarterfinal win over Detroit Lakes in 2012.

Warroad’s Rylee Bartz, a senior transfer who played for Fargo North/South last season, took just over 12 minutes to get her first hat trick at the Minnesota state tournament and finished the game with five goals and two assists.

The loudest cheer of the night came after Albert Lea captain Shelby Evans tapped a rebound past Warroad goalie Kate Stephens during a 5-on-3 power play in the second period to get the Tigers on the board.

South St. Paul wins OT thriller

South St. Paul’s Sarah Wincentsen scored in the second overtime to break a scoreless game against Fergus Falls that needed two overtimes to decide it.

Ana Jyrkas had 40 saves for Fergus Falls, which made its third tournament appearance against the storied Packers program.

The late-night 1-0 win by the Packers puts the same teams and matchups into the semifinals as the 2022 state tournament.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
