Tourney notebook: Attendance woes and Warroad’s key trait

ST. PAUL — After the first official day of the 2023 state tournament concluded, read about some of the more intriguing moments of the day to get a true feel for the teams and the players competing in St. Paul this year.

Attendance Woes

For what is typically a fairly well attended first day of the tournament, there were not many fans at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The chaotic and unstable weather conditions that were moving through the area were obviously to blame, but it's disappointing that many teams weren't able to have their normal amount of fans present to support them.

Almost all of the out of town teams had slim pickings for fans that made the trip to the Twin Cities. Fergus Falls though brought a surprising amount of fans to the game, with lots of young children cheering on the Otters. South St. Paul brought a nicely sized student section, but we expected nonetheless given their proximity to the host site.

Hopefully as the weather clears up over the next 24 hours more and more fans will make their way to St. Paul. The Class AA games will likely have better turnout due to the massive amount of metro-area schools competing.

Unselfishness at Warroad

Even though Warroad scored 15 goals on Albert Lea, the Tigers talked about how they were impressed by the Warriors' unselfishness in the match.

"They're all really individually skilled, but none of them became selfish with the puck as they scored higher, they continued to pass and played as a team and it really showed," said Tigers sophomore Mika Cichosz.

"It's great to see our fourth line get out there, a couple shifts in that third period, it's fun to see them put the puck in the net too because next year we have 10 seniors leaving so they're going to have to fill our spots," said Warroad senior Talya Hendrickson.

"Those guys work hard too," said Warroad head coach David Marvin. "If you watch the NHL, the put a lot of emphasis on the fourth line guys, or the 'black aces', but that group kills penalties every day against these guys and it's not a fun job, they've worked really hard."

"It was nice to see them get out there. We had a kid get her first goal and another kid get her second goal, and I don't think number-two has had a hat trick since 12U or something so that's pretty nice," he added.

Give 'em a couple of years:

Did Albert Lea lose by 14 goals on Wednesday? Yes, yes they did. But don't sleep on the Tigers over the next few seasons.

For some perspective, Albert Lea has zero seniors on their team. Not a single one. And there are only three juniors. Pretty much the entire roster is comprised of players who don't even have their drivers licenses (or permits!) yet.

Give these younger players — the eight sophomores, four freshman, four eighth graders, and one seventh grader — a few years to develop. This team isn't going away. This is their second straight state tournament appearance, so just the fact that they are able to make it out of their section with such young players is a feat in itself. Check back in on the Tigers in two years, and you'll likely have a much stronger, and much more competitive program.

The same thing comes into play with Luverne, as they joked that they only had three or four players that had their drivers licenses throughout the entire season in 2022-23. Give these teams time.

How to stay calm and focused as a goaltender

Goalies do a lot of funny things to be able to stay focused during a game. Fergus Falls goalie Ana Jyrkas said that she received advice once that told her to literally narrate the game to herself if she starts to get lost in a game or starts to zone out. She will now talk to herself and narrate the game play in front of her in order to stay dialed in.

Mankato East goaltender, Anna Rader, said she relies on the "fish" mindset of "just keep swimming." She tries to forget about the past and stay focused, all while having fun.

'Small Town' mentality

Luverne talked a lot about being a true small town program and how that can bring its ups and downs.

"We're questionably the smallest school in the state that offers hockey. We're proud that all of our girls are from Luverne and were probably born only miles away from the rink," said Luverne head coach Tony Sandbulte.

"We kind of always carry that on our back and we want to represent our small community the best we can," he added.

One thing that Sandbulte noted that can be tough for small town programs is depth. Finding players and creating full rosters can be a tough task when most kids are multi-sport athletes and their are only so many students enrolled at the school.

"We rely on our seventh and eighth graders, our 12U team is our feeder program, and if we need to go recruit a player from the hallway we will to make a team."

"We don't fill out a 20-man roster, we don't have that JV team, so you look across the aisle and you see four competent lines - we would probably take their fifth line. Luverne's got a really good basketball team this year that could win a section final, we got a couple girls going to state for gymnastics, we have some figure skating going on, and with an enrollment of 3-whatever, every girl is doing something. They're multiple sport athletes and they're always doing something throughout the year."

The Cardinals showed a lot of pride for their program and talked about how excited their community was that they were headed back to the state tournament this year.