Tourney Day 2 Notebook: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, dance moves and orange tracksuits

ST. PAUL — Day two of the Minnesota girls high school state tournament wrapped up Thursday night. Read up on a few key moments from the day that may have not made the headlines and get a taste for the teams and the players outside of their quarterfinal matchups.

Red, white and who knew?

In an amusing case of parallel planning, both the Rosemount and Andover student sections decided to dress in American colors for their teams' quarterfinal matchup at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday morning. With the students seated in opposite corners of the arena's lower bowl, both offensive zones got their share of patriotic pride.

Rosemount's Anna Shandorf and Sophie Stramel shed some light on the situation in their postgame press conference.

"We did get a direct message telling us to change our theme," Stramel said, "but we did qualify first on berth, so we kept it."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it's a classic. You can't really go wrong with it," Shandorf said.

Andover fans watch the game against Andover in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The Isa Goettl hat trick

It's pretty tough to pick up a Gordie Howe hat trick in girls hockey, but Andover star forward Isa Goettl did her best to create a whole new designation on Thursday with three goals, two assists and two penalties.

The University of Minnesota commit probably won't complete that trio many times since Thursday's quarterfinal was the first time she's taken more than a single penalty in a game this season. But that's right in line with Howe — who only completed his eponymous feat twice in his career.

"This year I wasn't in the box too much, so I was talking to our trainer today [telling them] that I just decided to go back in there," Goettl said. "It's an emotional game, so I try to stay away from it."

Andover forward Isa Goettl (12) puts the puck over the shoulder of Rosemount goaltender Natalie Kendhammer (1) to score in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

ADVERTISEMENT

'Stone Cold' Uma Corniea

Lakeville North coach Buck Kochevar said after his team's 6-0 loss to No. 3-seed Edina on Thursday that he compared the Hornets' star goalie to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in the postgame handshake line.

"She kind of looked at me like, 'who?'," Kochevar said.

"She leaves a rebound, you gotta pounce on it. You gotta get to those dirty areas if you want to get one past her."

Edina goaltender Uma Corniea (41) blocks a shot by Lakeville North forward Gracie Hanson (6) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The heart of the Spuds

ADVERTISEMENT

Moorhead posted a couple of funny moments recently on their Twitter account. They first shared a photo of their coaching staff donning all-orange tracksuits at practice to get the Spuds hyped up for the day. We think they should've worn these on the bench. 10/10 style points.

"All of a sudden, here come my three assistants in 1980's orange jumpsuits ... just something to keep it loose, keep it fun, and make some memories along the way," said head coach Ryan Kraft.

Coaches are dialed in! New warmups for State Tourney. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PfFTQCLUah — Moorhead Spuds Girls Hockey (@MoorheadSpudsG1) February 23, 2023

They then shared a video of the team walking through the streets of St. Paul to get to the Xcel Energy Center with their gear for a quarterfinal matchup with Gentry Academy. The roads were very sloppy in St. Paul on Thursday with few walkways cleared after the massive amount of snow the previous two days. Walking to the 'X' was difficult on its own — try adding a hockey bag to the equation!

The walk over to the rink! pic.twitter.com/Uy9NYi9hDG — Moorhead Spuds Girls Hockey (@MoorheadSpudsG1) February 24, 2023

Moorhead also had arguably the most heartfelt press conference out of all of the teams so far at the tournament. The Spuds only won two games just three years ago in 2018-19, so the squad was very proud of their strides over the past few seasons.

"I'm extremely proud, I'm just extremely proud to be sitting next to these two [Olivia Dronen and Bria Holm], they're just warriors and I love them to death," said Kraft.

Ms. Just Dance?

ADVERTISEMENT

When Isa Goettl was describing her teammate Ella Boerger, she mentioned that Boerger makes the team laugh a lot, especially with her dance moves and southern accent.

"Ella's more of a Rihanna dancer honestly, maybe some Adele? High School Musical? Throw some country in there? She dances to anything and everything. She loves 'Just Dance'," laughed Goettl.

We'll see if we can find out more about these special moves down the road, but for now Andover's waltzing into a semifinal matchup with Edina on Friday night.

Responding to controversy

With headlines and the typical playoff fever-fueled online discussion surrounding Gentry Academy, The Rink Live asked if the team uses the outside noise as fuel in big games.

"It didn't affect us much to be honest with you," said head coach Billy Hengen. "We thought it was pretty silly and not accurate. We thought the seeding was kind of silly. We thought Minnetonka had the hardest game and they were the first seed. But to us it's all fine, it's hockey.

"Once we show up and hang out with the other teams at the hotels, everyone gets along. We know our hearts are in the right spot and we're really excited to be here at the state tournament. Our team has dreamed of going to the state tournament just like all the other teams, so I wouldn't say it fueled us and I don't think it affected us too much to be honest."

Attendance improves

ADVERTISEMENT

After low attendance on Wednesday's Class A quarterfinal matchups, many more fans came to the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. That's most likely a result of many larger metro schools competing in the Class AA tournament and a slight improvement in weather conditions — even if the streets of St. Paul are still mostly snow-covered after about 10 inches fell.

A special shoutout to Centennial/Spring Lake Park, which brought out the most fans of the tournament so far. The student section brought a lot of energy to the Cougars quarterfinal matchup and got quite loud when the team scored a tying goal late in the third period of an upset bid against No. 1-seed Minnetonka.