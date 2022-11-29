Tough game for Pine City Area Dragons ends in victory against Marshall Tigers

There was a turnaround in the game between the Marshall Tigers and the Pine City Area Dragons. The home-team Marshall held a 2-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but Pine City Area turned the game around and ended up winning the game 3-2.

Pine City Area's Jennae Szucs scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Mady Girard.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Mia Wichmann late in the first, assisted by Aubree Metheny and Olivia Penske.

Alana Linnell scored early in the second period, assisted by Peyton Perreault.

Rhiannon Ashworth tied the game 2-2 early into the third period.

Jennae Szucs took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Abby Aagaard and Arissa Rydberg.

Coming up:

The Tigers host the Luverne Cardinals in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The same day, the Dragons will host the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.