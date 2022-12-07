Tough game for Blaine Bengals ends in victory against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

There was a turnaround in the game between the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks and the Blaine Bengals. The home-team Elk River/Zimmerman held a 2-0 lead at the beginning of the second period, but Blaine turned the game around and ended up winning the game 4-3.

Blaine's Grace Chapman scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Maja Hjort. Emma Thomas assisted.

The Elks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Julia Wilson in the first period, assisted by Carly Humphrey and Hannah Drake.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Elks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Megan Wallin tied the game 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Paige Nowicki and Miyah Gunter.

Grace Chapman took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Kayla Shaffer and Bella Brady.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Elks hosting the Rangers at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center, and the Bengals playing the Pioneers at 5:30 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena.