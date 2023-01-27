Tough game ends in victory for White Bear Lake Area Bears against Park Wolfpack
The game between the White Bear Lake Area Bears and the Park Wolfpack was unpredictable. Road team Park held the lead with 4-3 at the beginning of the third period, but White Bear Lake Area turned the course around and finally won with 7-4.
The Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Amanda Smythe . Ava Johnson assisted.
The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Lily Howard halfway through the first.
The Wolfpack narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first when Taylar Nadler scored, assisted by Molly Villas.
The Wolfpack's Alaina Post tied it up 2-2 late in the first.
The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Wolfpack.
The Bears tied the score 4-4 within the first minute when Amanda Smythe netted one yet again, assisted by Maddy Belisle .
Talia Domschot took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Ava Johnson and Amanda Smythe.
Ava Johnson increased the lead to 6-4 three minutes later, assisted by Amanda Smythe.
Amanda Smythe increased the lead to 7-4 four minutes later.
Coming up:
On Saturday, the Bears will play the Ponies at 9:30 a.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center, and the Wolfpack will play the Royals at 4:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.