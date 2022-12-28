Tough game ends in victory for Rock Ridge Wolverines against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The game between the Rock Ridge Wolverines and the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons was unpredictable. Road team Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato held the lead with 3-2 at the beginning of the third period, but Rock Ridge turned the course around and finally won with 4-3.

Rock Ridge's Ayla Troutwine scored the game-winning goal.

The Wolverines tied the game 1-1 late into the first period when Mayme Scott scored.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Dragons.

Ayla Troutwine tied it up 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Mayme Scott.

Ayla Troutwine took the lead only seconds later.

Coming up:

The Wolverines play Duluth Marshall away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The Dragons will face Northern Lakes at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.