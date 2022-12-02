Tough game ends in victory for Lakeville South Cougars against Rosemount Irish

The game between the Lakeville South Cougars and the Rosemount Irish was unpredictable. Road team Rosemount held the lead with 2-1 at the beginning of the third period, but Lakeville South turned the course around and finally won with 4-3.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 24 seconds into the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Hana Fowler scored assisted by Josie Grossman.

Midway through, the Irish made it 1-1 with a goal from Anna Shandorf .

The Irish made it 2-1 halfway through when Jessa Snippes netted one, assisted by Annalee Holzer and Aubrey Hansen .

Lilly Hunst tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Nicole McKinney and Ella Fowler.

Josie Grossman took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Lilly Hunst.

Theresa Soltys increased the lead to 4-2 just one minute later, assisted by Josie Grossman.

Aubrey Hansen narrowed the gap to 4-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Jessa Snippes and Sophie Stramel .

Coming up:

On Saturday the Cougars will play on the road against the Lakers at 1 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center, while the Irish will face the Wildcats road at 3 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.