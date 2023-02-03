Tough game ends in victory for Buffalo Bison against Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The game between the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres and the Buffalo Bison was unpredictable. Home team Sartell/Sauk Rapids held the lead with 1-0 at the beginning of the third period, but Buffalo turned the course around and finally won with 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Storm’n Sabres took the lead when Brayley VanDenBerg scored the first goal assisted by Anna Lundeen and Brooke Pogatchnik.

The Bison tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Raegan Wurm beat the goalie.

Audyn Molesky took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Avery Corbin and Raegan Wurm.

Raegan Wurm increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later, assisted by Linnea Preugchas and Avery Corbin.