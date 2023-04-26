Top-10 goal scorer in Minnesota commits to St. Thomas

ST. PAUL — Division I newcomer St. Thomas hasn't had any trouble recruiting high-level players for their women's hockey team. In fact, they have arguably one of the best incoming recruiting classes for 2023-24 that includes the 2023 Ms. Hockey winner in Andover's Ella Boerger , the leading point-scorer in the state in Rylee Bartz of Warroad, and players on the Team USA U18 roster including Ellah Hause , Cailin Mumm and Dani Strom .

And now that recruiting pipeline just got stronger as the Tommies receive a commitment from top-10 goal scorer in the state, Chloe Boreen, for 2024-25.

The 17-year-old Boreen, originally from Somerset, Wisconsin, just finished up her junior season at Hill-Murray where she led her team with a whopping 62 points in 28 games, which is 17 more than the next closest skater on the squad. Boreen's 62 points includes 40 goals, which is the 10th-most scored in the state of Minnesota in 2022-23.

The Pioneers had a big season this past year with a 23-4-1 overall record and were a top team in the state. The squad lost in the Section 4AA championship game to now-state champion Gentry Academy.

Here comes @HMGirlsHockey!! This time it's Chloe Boreen and the Pioneers lead 2-1! 🚨🚨@twincitiesortho pic.twitter.com/XmrphdRs19 — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) January 7, 2023

Although it doesn't seem surprising anymore that a top prospect in the state is headed to St. Thomas, since it has become a popular destination for high-level Minnesota skaters, the commitment for Boreen came as a surprise to some since her older sister, Abigail , just finished up her fifth season at the University of Minnesota and was a captain for the Golden Gophers and their father, Chad, played a season of hockey at the U from 1987-88.

"They have an awesome coaching staff and they're building a new program, which I want to be a part of, it'll be really exciting," said Boreen on her choice to play for the Tommies. "The academics are really good and it's close to home."

Most of the St. Thomas commits are actually already very close with each other and are friends, since eight of nine incoming recruits are from Minnesota for 2023-24 and all six of the 2024-25 recruits come from the State of Hockey as well. One of Chloe's current teammates at Hill-Murray, Ellah Hause , is slated to skate for the Tommies this upcoming season.

HUGE congratulations to Grace Zhan, Ellah Hause, and Chloe Boreen for receiving MN Girls Hockey All-State awards! HMGH is so proud 💚🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/RslF4VEpDC — HMGH (@HMGirlsHockey) February 27, 2023

Boreen, a 5-foot-6 forward, has posted 138 points so far over 79 varsity games. She started playing up on varsity back in the eighth grade. Her freshman season she immediately showed off her skills on the ice and has now led the Pioneers in points for three straight years.

"I do a lot of training off-ice, so I think that helped me over the summer, just like shooting pucks and everything," said Boreen on how she has improved over the years. "But definitely confidence too, because once you have confidence then that just helps everything."

This offseason, the junior forward was able to compete at the USA Hockey 16U Tier I national tournament with Team MSP Magazine. She even made the the 2023 All-Tournament Team.

Boreen has hopes of making the state tournament next year with Hill-Murray. The Pioneers lose of couple of key players this summer to graduation but still retain Boreen and Dartmouth-committed Grace Zhan in goal to lead the way.

With a big senior season, the Hill-Murray forward will likely be on the watch list for the 2024 Ms. Hockey award. Boreen will play her senior season for the Pioneers before heading to play Division I for St. Thomas in 2024-25.