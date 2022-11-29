Three points for Waseca Bluejays after third-period win against Visitation Blazers

The Waseca Bluejays defeated the visiting Visitation Blazers 5-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Waseca managed to pull out a win.

The Blazers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gracia Munoz.

The Blazers' Abigail Hemauer increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Anne Killian.

The Bluejays narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Maizee Storey halfway through the first, assisted by Maddy Benson.

Three goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Katlyn Schueller took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Maizee Storey and Izabela Slectha.

Maddy Benson increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Maizee Storey.

Next games:

The Bluejays play Fairmont away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Fairmont-Martin County Arena. The Blazers will face Two Rivers/St. Paul at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena.