Three points for New Ulm Eagles after third-period win against St. Cloud Crush

The New Ulm Eagles defeated the home-team St. Cloud Crush 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third New Ulm managed to pull out a win.

New Ulm's Michelle Smith scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Michelle Smith. Afton Hulke assisted.

Molly Burkstrand scored midway through the second period, assisted by Ava Schmidt.

Michelle Smith took the lead halfway through the third period.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Crush will play the Magicians at 2 p.m. CST at Bernick's Pepsi Arena, and the Eagles will play the Storm’n Sabres at 12 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.