Three points for Lakeville South Cougars after third-period win against Shakopee Sabers

The Lakeville South Cougars defeated the visiting Shakopee Sabers 2-0. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Lakeville South managed to pull out a win.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 09, 2023 09:21 AM
The Cougars first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Theresa Soltys, assisted by Gabby Bouman.

Brynn O'Neill increased the lead to 2-0 six minutes later, assisted by Theresa Soltys and Gabby Bouman.