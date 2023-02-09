Three points for Lakeville South Cougars after third-period win against Shakopee Sabers

The Lakeville South Cougars defeated the visiting Shakopee Sabers 2-0. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Lakeville South managed to pull out a win.

The Cougars first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Theresa Soltys, assisted by Gabby Bouman.

Brynn O'Neill increased the lead to 2-0 six minutes later, assisted by Theresa Soltys and Gabby Bouman.