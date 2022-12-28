Three points for Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning after third-period win against Wayzata Trojans

The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning defeated the visiting Wayzata Trojans 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Grand Rapids-Greenway managed to pull out a win.

Grand Rapids-Greenway's Kalle Reed scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Trojans started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Shyla Sanders scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jane Leach .

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Courtney Jacobs scored, assisted by Shyla Sanders and Kieran Fults .

Mercury Bischoff scored early in the second period, assisted by Kylie DeBay and Molly Pierce .

The Lightning made it 2-2 with a goal from Mercury Bischoff.

Kalle Reed took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Mercury Bischoff.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Lightning will host the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, and the Trojans will visit the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.