Three points for Farmington Tigers after third-period win against Metro-South

The Farmington Tigers defeated the visiting Metro-South 4-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Farmington managed to pull out a win.

Next games:

The Tigers are set to face Rosemount at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena, while the Metro-South players face Eastview at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. Both games are set for Saturday.