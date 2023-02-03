Three points for Farmington Tigers after third-period win against Burnsville
The Farmington Tigers defeated the visiting Burnsville 4-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Farmington managed to pull out a win.
Coming up:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Tigers hosting the Irish at 3 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena, and the Burnsville players playing the Lightning at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.