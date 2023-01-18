Three points for East Ridge Raptors after third-period win against Park Wolfpack

The East Ridge Raptors defeated the home-team Park Wolfpack 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third East Ridge managed to pull out a win.

East Ridge's Lily Fetch scored the game-winning goal.

The Raptors first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Lily Fetch.

Lauren Osland tied the game 1-1 two minutes later.

Lily Fetch took the lead five minutes later.

Coming up:

The Raptors play against Woodbury on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Wolfpack will face Mounds View/Irondale on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center.