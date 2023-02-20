Three of the five Senior Goalie of the Year finalists headed to 2023 Minnesota state tournament

The top-five finalists have been revealed for the prestigious Senior Goalie of the Year award. Three of the five will be headed to the state tournament this week. Find out more about each of the candidates below.

Sedona Blair, Holy Family:

Blair has been on the varsity team for six years and has played a majority of the minutes in goal the past four seasons. She ended the season with a 1.34 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage. The senior posted 27 shutouts over her high school career, with six this season in 2022-23. Holy Family finished the year as a top team in Class AA with a 20-7-1 overall record.

Moorhead forward Olivia Kortan (6) makes a move past Holy Family goaltender Sedona Blair (30) during overtime of their game Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Moorhead Sports Center in Moorhead, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

The 5-foot-10 goaltender was also a part of the U18 Team USA squad this past summer. Blair will play Division I hockey at New Hampshire in the fall.

Uma Corniea, Edina:

If the markets were to exist, Corniea would be the betting favorite for the award. The senior goaltender has played varsity hockey for six seasons and has 43 shutouts over her high school career so far, the state all-time record. Corniea is also the winningest goalie in Minnesota girls high school hockey history with 100 victories and counting.

The Princeton commit played two seasons at Breck before playing at Edina. She has appeared in the state tournament every year of her high school career and has three state titles, one runner-up finish, and one third-place finish. The Hornets are 21-4-2 this season and Corniea has a state-best .958 save percentage, along with a 0.90 goals-against average.

Hailey Hansen, Blaine:

Hansen has been the starting goaltender for all five of her varsity seasons. She has 24 total shutouts, with a career high of seven this season. The Minnesota State commit had a .935 save-percentage and a 1.90 goals-against-average in 2022-23.

Congratulations to Blaine Girls Hockey Senior Goaltender Hailey Hansen on making your 3000th Career Save this past Saturday against Mound Westonka. An absolutely incredible accomplishment!! pic.twitter.com/N8ftji5itv — Blaine High School (@BlaineHS) January 9, 2023

Blaine's season ended in the Section 7AA semifinals in a 3-0 loss to Grand Rapids-Greenway. The Bengals finished the year with a 13-13-1 record. Hansen recorded over 3,000 saves in high school.

Sarah Peterson, Breck:

Peterson is in her fourth varsity season with Breck and posted a .935 save percentage with a 2.42 goals-against average in 2022-23. Peterson broke the school record for career saves this season with over 2,000 saves made.

#BreckGHOC Senior goaltender, Sarah Peterson ‘23, has been named a semi finalist for the Senior Goalie of the Year Award! She is Breck’s all time saves leader! #MustangPride pic.twitter.com/0jiRhrTF5y — Breck Athletics (@BreckAthletics) February 15, 2023

Breck's season ended in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minneapolis in the Section 5A quarterfinal. The program's record was 9-15-1 in 2022-23.

Courtney Stagman, Andover:

Stagman has played the majority of the past three seasons in net for the Huskies, and helped the team to a state title last year in 2022 and a second place finish in 2021. She has 33 career shutouts. The senior goaltender helped Andover complete a perfect record last season.

Minnetonka's Ava Lindsay (9) puts the puck over Andover goalie Courtney Stagman (1) to score during the first period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The St. Anselm commit currently has a .934 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 2022-23. She leads the state in wins with 25. Andover is 25-3 this season so far.