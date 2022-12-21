Thief River Falls Prowlers win 7-1 on the road against Prairie Centre North Stars
The Thief River Falls Prowlers won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Prairie Centre North Stars a defeat 7-1.
Next up:
On Tuesday, the North Stars will host Worthington at 2 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center - MBA Storm Holiday Classic and the Prowlers will host Bismarck High/Legacy at 2 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.