High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Thief River Falls Prowlers win 7-1 on the road against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Thief River Falls Prowlers won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Prairie Centre North Stars a defeat 7-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 20, 2022 09:36 PM
Next up:

On Tuesday, the North Stars will host Worthington at 2 p.m. CST at Lee Community Center - MBA Storm Holiday Classic and the Prowlers will host Bismarck High/Legacy at 2 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

