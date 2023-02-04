Thief River Falls Prowlers win 3-2 at home against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks
The Thief River Falls Prowlers broke a tie game, winning 3-2 at home over the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks on Friday.
Coming up:
On Saturday, the Prowlers will play the Hilltoppers at 12 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena, and the Lumberjacks will play the Lumberjacks at 2 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.