Thief River Falls Prowlers win 3-2 at home against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Thief River Falls Prowlers broke a tie game, winning 3-2 at home over the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 09:23 PM
Coming up:

On Saturday, the Prowlers will play the Hilltoppers at 12 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena, and the Lumberjacks will play the Lumberjacks at 2 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.

