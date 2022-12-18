SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Thief River Falls Prowlers secure much-needed win

The Thief River Falls Prowlers have gone through a tough spell with a run of seven straight defeats. But after a 9-0 victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers, things are looking brighter.

img_500201895_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 17, 2022 11:40 PM
Coming up:

The Lakers host Morris/Benson Area on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The Prowlers will face Osseo/Park Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center.

