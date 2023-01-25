Thief River Falls Prowlers end six-loss run

The game between the Thief River Falls Prowlers and the East Grand Forks Green Wave finished 7-3 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Thief River Falls after six straight defeats.

Next games:

The Prowlers play St. Cloud away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center. The Green Wave will face Bemidji at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.