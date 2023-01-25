High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Thief River Falls Prowlers end six-loss run

The game between the Thief River Falls Prowlers and the East Grand Forks Green Wave finished 7-3 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Thief River Falls after six straight defeats.

img_500232127_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 24, 2023 10:51 PM
Next games:

The Prowlers play St. Cloud away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center. The Green Wave will face Bemidji at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.

Related Topics: THIEF RIVER FALLSEAST GRAND FORKS