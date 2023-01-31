ADVERTISEMENT

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The secret behind one of Minnesota's best special-teams units

The Dodge County girls hockey team has one of the state's top-five power plays this season. The Wildcats say it's due to a few simple factors, primarily communication and teamwork.

DC.PP.jpg
The Dodge County girls hockey team has one of the best power plays in the entire state of Minnesota. The Wildcats' top power-play unit includes, from left, Zoe Heimer (21), Abby Simons (18), Nora Carstensen (11), Abby Zeitler (28) and Maysie Koch (17).
Contributed / Dodge County Wildcats-Twitter
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
January 30, 2023 07:10 PM
KASSON — Dodge County has a secret to tell about its lethal power play.

Shhhhh … don’t share it with the Wildcats’ Section 1A rivals, though: There is no secret.

“Just read the defense and take what they give us,” Dodge County head coach Jeremy Gunderson said. “Whatever the defense is doing in terms of pressuring us, we just want our kids to react to that and what’s there that they’re giving us. We want five kids working hard where they’re at and communicating with each other.”
So far, so great.

The Wildcats’ combination of talent, hockey IQ and communication has added up to one of the state’s best power players. Entering this week, Dodge County was 19-for-55 on power-play opportunities, scoring at a 34.5% clip.

That’s the fourth-best mark in the state, regardless of class, behind only Maple Grove (an astounding 54.5%), Warroad (40.3%) and Northfield (35.8%).

“We take a lot of pride in our special teams, both power play and penalty kill,” said Gunderson, whose team kills penalties at a strong 86.2% rate. “It’s a huge part of the game. We don’t really … some teams can get faulty by having a rehearsed power play that’s set and designed.

hockey-logo
Minnesota Boys
42 and won: Breckenridge/Wahpeton boys hockey team earns first win in almost two years
The Breckenridge/Wahpeton Blades hadn't previously won a game since Feb. 16, 2021. They broke their losing streak on Saturday in a 5-4 win over Becker/Big Lake
January 30, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
January 30, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
January 30, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0293.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Shakopee named host of Hockey Day Minnesota 2025
“Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Matthew Underwood, who will serve as the chair for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025.
January 28, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0369.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Fireworks go off early, Hill-Murray scores extra-attacker goal, OT goal to beat host White Bear Lake
Pioneers captain Brady Ingebritson scores goal with 46.7 seconds left in third, adds another at 2:06 of overtime to give Hill-Murray win on Hockey Day Minnesota.
January 28, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0806.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Hermantown gets ‘better and better’ in Hockey Day win over Mahtomedi
Hawks’ senior Kade Kohanski recorded a hat trick in the win over the fourth-ranked Zephyrs.
January 28, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Stillwater vs White Bear Lake_0391.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Stillwater's Brooke Nelson's four-goal performance downs hometown hosts during Hockey Day matchup
In the morning game of these two Minnesota girls teams, Stillwater takes down White Bear Lake
January 28, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hockey players lined up before the national anthem
Minnesota Girls
Cretin-Derham Hall topples Forest Lake in first game of Hockey Day Minnesota weekend
Forest Lake scored 40 seconds into the game but Cretin-Derham Hall then scored four straight unanswered goals to win.
January 26, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

“We have concepts we use — high and low. If a team pressures us high, we’ll work the puck down low, always looking to create a 2-on-1 opportunity and a good scoring chance. … Or if we have the puck high, we’ll look to get shots through, look for screens, tips and rebounds around the net.”

It sounds like a simple game plan, but few teams have the depth of talent that the No. 8-ranked Wildcats (14-5-0 overall) use to be so, well, powerful on the power play.

Their first power-play unit consists of junior defender Abby Simons, the so-called quarterback of the power play, though Dodge County’s power play isn’t a conventional setup. Simons is joined on the top unit by gritty and skilled senior forward Abby Zeitler, uber-talented eighth-grader Maysie Koch, versatile freshman Zoe Heimer and the state’s leading power-play goal-scorer, sophomore forward Nora Carstensen.

“We just try to go out and execute what we do best,” said Carstensen, who entered this week with 11 power-play goals through 19 games. “The five of us work really well together and where each other are going to be.”

012823.CARSTENSEN.MUG.jpg
Carstensen

Carstenen’s success is largely due to her own versatility, but also to the versatility of the other four players on the ice with her. Their ability to read a defense and know exactly where the puck should go — as well as where all of their teammates will be — makes the Wildcats an incredibly challenging team to defend.

“(Carstensen) is very good at cycling the puck, knowing where it should go and making good decisions, not forcing a pass if it’s not there,” said Simons, who was second in the state with 12 power-play assists at the start of this week. “She moves her feet well and skates hard. She’s just a really good all-around player.”

Outside of Carstensen, no Wildcats player has more than two power-play goals this season. That’s not necessarily by design, though, coach Gunderson said. It’s just how things have fallen this season.

“Her goals have come from all over the zone; she’s not set in one place,” Gunderson said. “There are times where (opposing teams) will pressure the puck so hard and, I don’t know why you’d leave (Carstensen) open, but … she’s just in the right spot. She’s been successful because the kids around her are doing the right things and her teammates are making plays for her. And then she’s taken advantage of her chances.”

Heimer and Simons both have two power-play goals this season, while Zeitler, Maysie Koch, Mollie Koch and Daisy Harens have on each. Harens (just a seventh-grader) and Mollie Koch, a sophomore, anchor the second power-play unit, along with eighth-grader Bryn Spreiter, freshman Kylie Meyer and junior defender Alyse Williamschen.

“I’d say our confidence is growing with every game we play,” said Maysie Koch, who as of Monday, was tied for sixth in the state with 10 power-play assists. “It’s been a great season so far and we’re getting better and better every game.”

The Wildcats’ power-play specialists all have a somewhat difficult time describing what their role is on the power play. Dodge County doesn’t necessarily run an umbrella or a 1-3-1. They don’t have one player who is always attempting to take the goalie’s eyes away or one player who specializes making plays off the wall.

The Wildcats are a fluid unit of five, with each player understanding their responsibilities, based on how the opposing penalty killers are defending them.

“We move around a lot. There’s not a lot of standing in one spot,” said Heimer, who has two goals and four assists on the power play this season. “We all know how we need to work together and, with having a 5-on-4 advantage, we know how to make it work.

“You have to keep your head up, always be in place to read (your teammates) passes and put yourself in a place to get good looks (at the net).”

In their first-ever season in Class A, the Wildcats have high hopes for when and where this season will end. They hope and expect it to end in late February, in the Twin Cities, at the Class state tournament. To do that, though, they’ll first have to get through No. 13-ranked and defending Section 1A champion Albert Lea. The Wildcats beat the Tigers in a tight 4-2 game at Albert Lea back on Dec. 10.

“We’ll just take it one game at a time, focus on the next game ahead of us, working together, staying positive and winning,” said Zeitler, who has nine points this season, including four on the power play. “Hopefully we make it up (to state). That’s our biggest goal, the biggest target to hit.”

MINNESOTA'S TOP POWER PLAYS

TeamPPG-AttemptsPercentage
1. Maple Grove18-for-3354.5%
2. Warroad27-for-6740.3%
3. Northfield19-for-5335.8%
4. Dodge County19-for-5534.5%
5. Mound Westonka20-for-6132.8%

MINNESOTA'S TOP POWER-PLAY GOAL SCORERS

PLAYERTEAMPOWER-PLAY GOALS
1. Nora CarstensenDodge County11
2. Lauren O'HaraCentennial10
3. Rylee BartzWarroad9
4t. Ayla PuppeNorthfield8
4t. Ana DavisMinneapolis8

MINNESOTA'S POWER-PLAY ASSIST LEADERS

PLAYERTEAMPOWER-PLAY ASSISTS
1. Mackalyn McGownSimley14
2t. Abby SimonsDodge County12
2t. Sydney LeonardMound Westonka12
4t. Tayla HendricksonWarroad11
4t. Abby ChamernickWarroad11
6t. Maysie KochDodge County10
6t. Bailey VesperSouth St. Paul10
6t. Lily Fetch East Ridge10
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
