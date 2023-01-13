Taylor Berman and Aleah LaFleur clinch it for Breck Mustangs against Waconia Wildcats

The Breck Mustangs eked out a win against the Waconia Wildcats on Wednesday. The final score was 2-1.

Breck's Aleah LaFleur scored the game-winning goal.

The Mustangs opened strong, early in the game with Taylor Berman scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Kenzie Berman.

The Wildcats tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Ella Schluck beat the goalie, assisted by Mia Kelley .

Mustangs' Aleah LaFleur tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Taylor Berman assisted.

Next up:

The Wildcats play Minnesota River away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Mustangs will face Proctor/Hermantown at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.