Suzy Higuchi scores four in Blake Bears win over Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights
Suzy Higuchi struck four times as the Blake Bears beat the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights 6-4 on the road.
Sam Broz scored the other two goals for Blake, while Benilde-St. Margaret's' goals came through Abby Garvin and Kendall Hassler.
The Red Knights took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kendall Hassler. Bailey Gray and Ellie Stewart assisted.
The Red Knights increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Abby Garvin late into the first period, assisted by Annie Juckniess and Kaeli Koopman.
The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.
The Bears took the lead early in the third period when Suzy Higuchi netted one yet again, assisted by Addie Wethington .
Abby Garvin tied the game 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Lizzy Hamel.
Suzy Higuchi took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Ani Fagley and Sally Countryman.
Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 6-4 nine minutes later.
Coming up:
The Red Knights play Cretin-Derham Hall away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena. The Bears will face Breck at home on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.