Suzy Higuchi behind Blake Bears' win over Wayzata Trojans

The game between the Blake Bears and the Wayzata Trojans saw Blake's Suzy Higuchi in deadly form. Suzy Higuchi scored an incredible four goals in Blake's 7-1 home win.

Sam Broz scored the other three goals for Blake, while Kaitlyn Knutson scored for Wayzata.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sam Broz. Sally Countryman assisted.

The Trojans' Kaitlyn Knutson tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Courtney Jacobs and Noelle Noble .

The Bears took the lead late in the first when Sam Broz scored again, assisted by Sally Countryman.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Bears.

Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Sam Broz.

Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Payton Smith .

Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Payton Smith.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Bears will play the Red Knights at 3:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena, and the Trojans will play the Hornets at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.