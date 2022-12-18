Suzy Higuchi behind Blake Bears' win over Wayzata Trojans
The game between the Blake Bears and the Wayzata Trojans saw Blake's <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/652874/suzy-higuchi">Suzy Higuchi</a> in deadly form. Suzy Higuchi scored an incredible four goals in Blake's 7-1 home win.
Sam Broz scored the other three goals for Blake, while Kaitlyn Knutson scored for Wayzata.
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sam Broz. Sally Countryman assisted.
The Trojans' Kaitlyn Knutson tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Courtney Jacobs and Noelle Noble .
The Bears took the lead late in the first when Sam Broz scored again, assisted by Sally Countryman.
The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Bears.
Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Sam Broz.
Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Payton Smith .
Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Payton Smith.
Next games:
On Tuesday, the Bears will play the Red Knights at 3:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena, and the Trojans will play the Hornets at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.