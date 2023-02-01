Suzy Higuchi behind Blake Bears' win over Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The game between the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights and the Blake Bears saw Benilde-St. Margaret's' Suzy Higuchi in deadly form. Suzy Higuchi scored an incredible four goals in Benilde-St. Margaret's' 6-4 road win.

Sam Broz scored the other two goals for Blake, while Benilde-St. Margaret's' goals came through Abby Garvin and Kendall Hassler.

The Red Knights took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kendall Hassler. Bailey Gray and Ellie Stewart assisted.

The Red Knights' Abby Garvin increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Annie Juckniess and Kaeli Koopman.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Bears took the lead early in the third period when Suzy Higuchi found the back of the net again, assisted by Addie Wethington .

Abby Garvin tied the game 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Lizzy Hamel.

Suzy Higuchi took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Ani Fagley and Sally Countryman.

Suzy Higuchi increased the lead to 6-4 nine minutes later.

Next games:

The Red Knights play Cretin-Derham Hall away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena. The Bears will face Breck at home on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.