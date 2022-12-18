Superior Spartans win at home against Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The Superior Spartans won the home game against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres 7-1 on Saturday.

The Spartans opened strong, right after the puck drop with Isabella Thompson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kenlyn Thimm and Maddy Bachand.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Hailey Olby scored, assisted by Alivia Visger and Kenlyn Thimm.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Spartans.

Faith Torborg narrowed the gap to 6-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Brayley VanDenBerg and Jalyssa VanDenBerg.

Makaela Reinke increased the lead to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Isabella Thompson.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Spartans will host the Wolverines at 7 p.m. CST at Superior Ice Arena and the Storm’n Sabres will play against the Crush at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.