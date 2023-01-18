High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Superior Spartans couldn't stop star-studded Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning from winning

The Superior Spartans and the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning met on Tuesday. Grand Rapids-Greenway came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 8-3.

January 17, 2023 10:52 PM
Coming up:

The Spartans travel to the Duluth Northern Stars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Lightning will face Bemidji on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.

