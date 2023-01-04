Superior Spartans beat North Shore Storm in overtime

The Superior Spartans hosted the North Shore Storm in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Superior prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Superior's Isabella Thompson scored the game-winning goal.

The Storm took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Berkley Hoff . Reese Costley assisted.

The Storm's Kinsey Komarek increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Katie Carpenter and Addison Bentler .

Makaela Reinke scored midway through the second period, assisted by Autumn Cooper.

Hailey Olby tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Autumn Cooper and Kennedy Popplewell. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:26 before Isabella Thompson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Autumn Cooper.

Next games:

The Spartans host Hibbing/Chisholm on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena. The Storm will face Moose Lake Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena.