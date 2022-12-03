Strong third period wins it for Willmar Cardinals against Northern Lakes Lightning

A tight game between the home-team Willmar Cardinals and the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning wasn't settled until the third period, when Willmar scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sophia Quinn. Rebecca Dawson assisted.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Lauren Eilers scored.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Maya Christensen found the back of the net, assisted by Ava Merta.

Ava Merta then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-2. Regan Olson assisted.

Samantha Poe took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Birgit Figenskau and Avery Quinn.

Lauren Eilers increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Gretchen Volk.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Cardinals.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Cardinals will play the Storm’n Sabres at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center, and the Lightning will play the Dragons at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center.