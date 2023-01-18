Strong third period wins it for Waseca Bluejays against Rochester Mayo Spartans

A tight game between the home-team Waseca Bluejays and the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans wasn't settled until the third period, when Waseca scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-0.

The Bluejays first took the lead in the middle of the third period, with a goal from Ryley Bartz .

Maizee Storey increased the lead to 2-0 less than a minute later.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Maizee Storey who increased the Bluejays' lead, assisted by Emma Keith , late in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Bluejays.

Next up:

The Bluejays host the Winona Winhawks in the next game at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bud King Arena. The same day, the Spartans will host the Cougars at 6:45 p.m. CST at Rochester Graham Arena Complex.