Strong third period wins it for Shakopee Sabers against Apple Valley Eagles

A tight game between the home-team Shakopee Sabers and the visiting Apple Valley Eagles wasn't settled until the third period, when Shakopee scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Allison Parker .

The Eagles' Olivia Priester tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Makayla Moran .

Emma Heyer took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Rilee Nash .

Allison Parker increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Olivia Hayer .

Nadia Rylance increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Sabers will play the Wildcats at 7:15 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena, and the Eagles will play the Panthers at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.