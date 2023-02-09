Strong third period wins it for Rosemount Irish against Eagan Wildcats

A tight game between the home-team Rosemount Irish and the visiting Eagan Wildcats wasn't settled until the third period, when Rosemount scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-0.

The Irish first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Cece Hanson , assisted by Anna Shandorf and Anna Shandorf.

Anna Shandorf increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third, assisted by Cece Hanson and Cece Hanson.