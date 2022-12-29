Strong third period wins it for Rogers Royals against Breck Mustangs

A tight game between the home-team Breck Mustangs and the visiting Rogers Royals wasn't settled until the third period, when Rogers scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Rogers' Taylor Hall scored the game-winning goal.

The Mustangs tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Lauren Strothman found the back of the net, assisted by Katie Zakrajsheck and Maggie Wallander.

The Royals took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Taylor Hall scored, assisted by Ava Johansson. That left the final score at 2-1.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Mustangs hosting the Panthers at 4:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament and the Royals visiting the Bears at 2 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament.