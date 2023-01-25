Strong third period wins it for Rogers Royals against Anoka Tornadoes

A tight game between the home-team Rogers Royals and the visiting Anoka Tornadoes wasn't settled until the third period, when Rogers scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-1.

The Royals took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Avery Achterkirch. Ava Johansson and Kamryn Messer assisted.

The Tornadoes tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Ella Hennes netted one.

Avery Achterkirch took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Olivia Ohme and Sydney Bailey.

Sydney Bailey increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later.

Avery Achterkirch increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later.

Next games:

On Thursday the Royals will play on the road against the Marauders at 7:30 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena, while the Tornadoes will face the Wings road at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.