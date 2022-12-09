Strong third period wins it for Proctor/Hermantown Mirage against Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning

A tight game between the home-team Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning and the visiting Proctor/Hermantown Mirage wasn't settled until the third period, when Proctor/Hermantown scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-1.

The Lightning tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Kylie DeBay scored, assisted by Jazzy Bischoff and Mercury Bischoff .

The Mirage took the lead, after only 13 seconds into the third period when Jane Eckstrom netted one, assisted by Reese Heitzman and Alyssa Yokom.

The Mirage increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Izy Fairchild scored, assisted by Nya Sieger.

Ava Anick increased the lead to 4-1 eight minutes later.

Next up:

The Lightning host Hibbing/Chisholm on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center. The Mirage will face Orono on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.