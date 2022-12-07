Strong third period wins it for Minneapolis against Breck Mustangs

A tight game between home-team Minneapolis and the visiting Breck Mustangs wasn't settled until the third period, when Minneapolis scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Minneapolis' Ruby Christman scored the game-winning goal.

The Minneapolis players started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Celia Midtbo scoring in the first period, assisted by Ruby Christman and Ana Davis .

Celia Midtbo scored early in the second period, assisted by Ana Davis and Ruby Christman.

Late, the Mustangs made it 2-1 with a goal from Taylor Berman.

Late, Maggie Wallander scored a goal, making the score 2-2.

Ruby Christman took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Celia Midtbo.

Coming up:

The Minneapolis players travels to Pine City Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center. The Mustangs host Simley to play the Spartans on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.