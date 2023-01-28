Strong third period wins it for Marshall Tigers against Waseca Bluejays

A tight game between the home-team Marshall Tigers and the visiting Waseca Bluejays wasn't settled until the third period, when Marshall scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Marshall's Abbey Foley scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Eliza Holmgren scoring in the first period.

The Bluejays' Emma Keith tied it up in the first period.

The Bluejays took the lead early into the second period when Emma Keith found the back of the net again, assisted by McKenna Mortensen .

The Tigers made it 2-2 with a goal from Abbey Foley.

Abbey Foley took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Kalyn DeVlieger.

Coming up:

The Tigers travel to Minnesota River on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Bluejays will face Windom on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.