Strong third period wins it for Lakeville South Cougars against Shakopee Sabers

A tight game between the home-team Lakeville South Cougars and the visiting Shakopee Sabers wasn't settled until the third period, when Lakeville South scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 06, 2023 05:11 PM
The Cougars first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Theresa Soltys, assisted by Gabby Bouman.

Brynn O'Neill increased the lead to 2-0 six minutes later, assisted by Theresa Soltys and Gabby Bouman.