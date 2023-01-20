Strong third period wins it for Hill-Murray Pioneers against Holy Family Fire

A tight game between the home-team Holy Family Fire and the visiting Hill-Murray Pioneers wasn't settled until the third period, when Hill-Murray scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-0.

The Pioneers first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Ella Hornung, assisted by Karis Weyandt.

Chloe Boreen increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third.

The Pioneers have now won five straight road games.

Next games:

The Pioneers play against Wayzata on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena. The Fire will face Mound Westonka/SWC on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena.