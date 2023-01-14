Strong third period wins it for Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

A tight game between the home-team Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning and the visiting Elk River/Zimmerman Elks wasn't settled until the third period, when Grand Rapids-Greenway scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lightning took the lead when Mira Rajala scored assisted by Kylie DeBay .

Elks' Abby Hansberger tallied a goal six minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Karen Balabon assisted.

The Lightning took the lead, after only 53 seconds into the third period when Kylie DeBay beat the goalie, assisted by Mira Rajala.

Mercury Bischoff increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Allie LeClaire .

Coming up:

The Lightning host Forest Lake on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center. The Elks will face Armstrong/Cooper on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.