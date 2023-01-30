Strong third period wins it for Eden Prairie Eagles against Wayzata Trojans
A tight game between the home-team Eden Prairie Eagles and the visiting Wayzata Trojans wasn't settled until the third period, when Eden Prairie scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.
Eden Prairie's Addy Mitchell scored the game-winning goal.
The Eagles took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Genevieve Streed. Lauren Pottinger and Natalie McNeil assisted.
Sam Mathe scored early in the second period, assisted by Courtney Jacobs .
Jenna Britz took the lead early into the third period.
Paige Holt tied it up 2-2 late in the third, assisted by Annabel Mehta.
Addy Mitchell took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Jordan Hirsch and Annabel Mehta.
Coming up:
The Eagles host Edina on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center. The Trojans will face Andover on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.