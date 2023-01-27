Strong third period wins it for Duluth Northern Stars against North St. Paul/Tartan TNT

A tight game between the home-team North St. Paul/Tartan TNT and the visiting Duluth Northern Stars wasn't settled until the third period, when Duluth scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

The hosting TNT opened strong, right after the puck drop with Ellie Volkers scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Maddi McClellan .

The Northern Stars tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Grace Karakas struck.

The Northern Stars' Autumn Turpen took the lead halfway through the first period.

Alaina Hedberg scored midway through the second period.

Emily Knoblauch took the lead early in the third period.

Gracyn Schipper tied the game 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Jenna Horvat .

Lydia Saxin took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Autumn Turpen.

Jenna Horvat increased the lead to 5-3 five minutes later, assisted by Carys Gerard .

Next games:

On Saturday the TNT will play at home against the Stars at 4 p.m. CST at Tartan Arena, while the Northern Stars will face the Wildcats home at 2 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena.